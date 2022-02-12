Glazer Capital LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter.

SVFAU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

