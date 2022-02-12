Glazer Capital LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,910 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $33,574,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,030,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,142,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 1,025,681 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.20 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

