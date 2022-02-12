Glazer Capital LLC Invests $118,000 in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

ASAX opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

