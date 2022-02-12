Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,486 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDHA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000.

NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

