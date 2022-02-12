Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $41.96

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $39.47. Global-e Online shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 1,771 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $116,843,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $103,772,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

