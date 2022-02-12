Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE:GSL opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.65. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

