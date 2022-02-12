Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 12,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,213,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter.

