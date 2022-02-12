Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.40

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.40 and last traded at $108.21, with a volume of 5912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,214. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

