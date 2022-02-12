GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in January

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GNNDY stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $286.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.