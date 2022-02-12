Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report sales of $262.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.19 million and the lowest is $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $53.05. 240,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

