Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,817 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average is $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

