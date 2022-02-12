Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Viasat worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

VSAT stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

