Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Bally’s worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $36.16 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

