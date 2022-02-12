Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

TIGR opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

