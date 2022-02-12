Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush upgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

