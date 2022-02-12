Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,116 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of TransAlta worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TransAlta by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 571,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAlta by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 438,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

