Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,519 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

