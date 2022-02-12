GoNetwork (GOT) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $159,345.33 and approximately $22,993.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoNetwork has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

