Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 287.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 67,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 747,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $101.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

