Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 18,128 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.