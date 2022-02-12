Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,522 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $152.21 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.