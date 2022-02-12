Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,009 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
