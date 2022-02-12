Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 81,534 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,534 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

