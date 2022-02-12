Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.59. 5,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 51,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. cut Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Bear Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

