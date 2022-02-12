Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.92. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 8,469 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

