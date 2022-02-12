Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $19.08 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

