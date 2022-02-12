Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS.

Shares of GPI traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $170.18. 273,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Group 1 Automotive stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.