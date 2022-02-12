Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $167.46. Approximately 3,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

