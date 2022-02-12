Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.