GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,663,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

