GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 22,904 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

