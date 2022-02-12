GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $553,000 in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vector Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.