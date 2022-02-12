Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.62. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.62, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands.

GCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.09.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

