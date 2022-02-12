Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.22 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $283.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.40.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

