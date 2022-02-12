Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $1,231,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,091. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

