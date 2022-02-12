H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $225.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

