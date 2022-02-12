Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.