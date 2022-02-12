Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $57.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $240.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 44.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.