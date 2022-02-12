HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunocore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of IMCR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

