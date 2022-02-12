HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunocore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.
Shares of IMCR opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $53.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Immunocore
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
