HC Wainwright Trims Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Target Price to $21.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

