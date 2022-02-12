HC Wainwright Trims Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Target Price to $21.00

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
