Head-To-Head Analysis: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fidus Investment pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Morningstar has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

21.6% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 106.01% 9.87% 5.10% Morningstar 13.11% 20.93% 10.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Morningstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.23 $31.23 million $3.89 4.68 Morningstar $1.39 billion 8.86 $223.60 million $4.90 58.29

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidus Investment and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Morningstar.

Summary

Morningstar beats Fidus Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

