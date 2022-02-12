Head-To-Head Review: Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Realty Income has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Realty Income and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 26.05% 3.96% 2.17% Ares Commercial Real Estate 61.95% 9.74% 2.67%

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Realty Income pays out 234.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realty Income and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.52 $395.49 million $1.26 53.56 Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 7.99 $21.84 million $1.52 9.25

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Realty Income on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

