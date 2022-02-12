Head to Head Review: Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Trans-Lux and Shapeways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Profitability

This table compares Trans-Lux and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans-Lux -41.04% N/A -63.98% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans-Lux and Shapeways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans-Lux $9.44 million 0.53 -$4.84 million N/A N/A Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trans-Lux.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shapeways beats Trans-Lux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

