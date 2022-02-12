Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 160.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,831,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,010. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

