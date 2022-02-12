Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 160.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,831,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,399,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.09. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

