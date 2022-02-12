Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 313.8% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLLPF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,728. Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $1.56 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

