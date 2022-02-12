Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($78.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($114.94) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($114.94) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($97.70) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.88 ($97.56).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.62 ($86.92) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($118.39) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($149.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.93.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

