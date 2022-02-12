Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $443,498.46 and $81,157.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06864696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,187.01 or 1.00038023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.