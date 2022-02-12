Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.75

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 294192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.