Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 8,804,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.